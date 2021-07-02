Police: One dead, two injured at gas station in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department is responding to a shooting that left one dead Friday.

Officials with the department stated one person was killed and two were injured and have been transported to a hospital.

Sources tell KVEO the fatal victim was a woman, second victim is a federal agent and is going into surgery.

Third victim was also transported to a local hospital.

The shooting took place at the Stripes on Tyler and Frontage at the gas pumps.

No suspects are in custody, said officials.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.