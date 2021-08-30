Police: Pedestrian dies in Clovis hit-and-run crash Sunday evening

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at about 8:46 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received an emergency phone call about a person who had been hit by a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of Thornton Street. The 911 caller relayed the motor vehicle had fled from the scene. Officers were dispatched to the location of the crash involving the pedestrian. During this, a Clovis Fire Department Ambulance enroute to an unrelated call was travelling south on Thornton Street, when they came upon a deceased person on the west side of Thornton Street.



The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team was activated to investigate this fatal motor vehicle hit and run crash. The vehicle involved in this fatal hit and run crash is believed to be a truck.



The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Martha Castillo, 68 years of age, of Clovis, New Mexico.

The Clovis Police Department asks for anyone who may have information on the vehicle involved in the fatal crash and its driver, to contact law enforcement. Persons with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000. You may also submit an anonymous tip to the Clovis Police Department by texting CLOVISPD and your tip to 847411 or submit the tip through the Clovis Police Department Facebook page.

