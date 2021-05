CLOVIS, N.M. — A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and killed early Wednesday morning in Clovis, according to a social media post by police.



The crash occurred just before 3:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Mabry Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim on a grassy area south of the roadway.

The Clovis Police Department said the pedestrian was identified as Adam Solano, 34.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck was cooperating with the investigation.