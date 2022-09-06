The following is a press release from the Ruidoso Police Department:

RUIDOSO, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — At approximately 8:13 AM officers with the Ruidoso Police Department were dispatched to 1811 Sudderth Drive in reference to a construction site where a crew had found a human skull. The crew was completing excavation work when the skull was discovered. Members with the Ruidoso Police Department along with the Medical Investigators Office investigated the incident.

The Office of the Medical Investigator was contacted along with an anthropologist, Once they were on-scene, it was determined that the bones were from a primitive time. The Ruidoso Police Department along with the Office of the Medical Investigator will continue the investigation.

