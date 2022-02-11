TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police have released the identity of a teenager accused of killing two people in an apartment complex in December.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Kevonte Collins for the shooting that killed Deangelo Handy and Rickalon Young at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments. A third victim, who was a 17-year-old boy, was critically injured as well but is expected to survive.

Local police say that Collins was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, which prevented them from publicly releasing his identity in any way. The department received a court order on Thursday which changed that, according to their statement.

Investigators said they have “been looking for Collins but without any success.” They wrote he left the Texarkana area immediately after the shooting.

Officers said he could be somewhere in the DFW metroplex, but witnesses have reported sightings of him back in East Texas.

If you have any information on the case, call Texarkana police at 903-798-3116. Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.