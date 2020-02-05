Police release new details on the killing of 2-year-old in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas– Two people were facing capital murder charges after a 2-year-old was unresponsive at a hospital in Levelland Tuesday.

Levelland Police responded to Covenant Hospital Emergency Room in reference to the unresponsive toddler, according to a Levelland PD news release.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told the the little boy, who was identified as Elijah Lebario, had severe bruising on most of his body and had an internal body temperature of 81 degrees, according to the release.

Due to the extent of the toddler’s injuries, he was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment. Once the child arrived at UMC, he was taken to the operating room but was pronounced dead at approximately 3:47 p.m., according to the release.

Interviews were conducted with the child’s mother, Samantha Dawn Mathis, 25, as well as other family members, according to police. Police then learned that the toddler was assaulted by both Mathis and her boyfriend, Robert Garcia Jr., 31, the release states.

Mathis was taken into custody by Levelland PD and was later charged with capital murder. Then, an arrest warrant was obtained for Garza, also for capital murder, according to police.

Garza was later located at a residence in the 400 block of North College Avenue in Levelland where he was taken into custody without incident, the release states.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services DFPS (CPS) was also contacted to assist in the investigation by interviewing, as well as assessing the condition of the 4-year-old brother, according to police.

Levelland PD were contacted after their assessment and stated the 4-year-old also had injuries and was transported to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment and possible surgery, the release states.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Two arrested for capital murder of child in Levelland