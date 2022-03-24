HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police released surveillance video in the deadly shooting of a store clerk in a robbery of a convenience store on Sunday in northeast Houston.

Houston police were called to the V Stop Food Mart on 6566 Homestead Road on Sunday morning and found a store clerk in the back office with a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to render aid, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim was later identified as John Dias, 26.

Picture of suspect from surveillance video (Houston Police Department)

Police discovered the surveillance video and discovered the suspect, who walked into the store, then pulled a gun at the register, then later fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes. He also had a hoodie over his head and was wearing a black face mask.

Police have not yet reached a motive in the case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.