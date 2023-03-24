AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Alongside asking for further information regarding a white van that could be involved in a possible child abduction that the Amarillo Police Department reported may have occurred on Thursday evening, officers also asked the community to check “any kind of outdoor cameras or doorbell cameras” for footage of the incident.

As previously reported, officers said that the possible abduction may have occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of South Roberts. Police said that the child involved in the possible abduction was described as an approximately 5-year-old girl with long blond hair, wearing a pink dress and black shorts.

According to an update sent by the Amarillo Police Department, officers were “still actively searching for the missing female child” involved in a possible abduction in the 1200 block of South Roberts that allegedly occurred around 6:50 p.m.

Police asked that community members with information on the whereabouts of a white van shown in a published photo, which could be involved in the possible abduction, call the APD at 806-378-3038.

According to police, at around 6:50 p.m. in SE 13th and Roberts, witnesses on the scene told police that they saw an older man get out of a van and approach a child who was walking on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of Roberts.

Police said he grabbed the child and put her in the van and left the scene driving south on Roberts before turning west on 15th or 16th.

Police describe the child as a girl who appeared to be five years old. She had long blond hair and was wearing a pink dress with black shorts showing underneath. Police described the man as having a gray beard and a black hat. He was wearing all-black jeans and a hoodie and Nike tennis shoes, with the Nike symbol being white.

Police describe the van as “a white, long in length, short in height van, with black side windows and some kind of paper or paper design on the sides.”

Police said anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 806-378-3038 option 2, or dial or text 911 if it’s an emergency.