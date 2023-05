(NewsNation) — Law enforcement is investigating an active shooter situation at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday.

WFAA television reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is also dead, WFAA reported.

According to CNN, a manhunt is underway for a potential second suspect.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting, after calls about shots being fired came in at around 3:40 p.m.

The City of Allen tweeted that people should avoid the area around Allen Premium Outlets.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

Footage from KTVT shows shoppers streaming out of the mall. Ambulances from several neighboring cities also responded to the scene.

A video shared to social media shows people running through a parking lot as gunfire could be heard in the background.

Allen is located in north central Texas, approximately 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. It is the fourth largest city in Collin County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.