AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple Austin-Travis County EMS units are responding to a “critical incident” near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon, ATCEMS wrote on Twitter. The hospital is on lockdown, Austin Police said.

APD said it responded to a shots fired call at 11113 Research Blvd. service road northbound, which is the hospital’s address.

It’s unclear if the incident is inside of the hospital or if anyone is shot or injured, APD said.

There is a large presence of first responder vehicles and personnel as well as multiple road closures in the area, ATCEMS wrote.

This developing story will be updated.