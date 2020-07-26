Police say 1 dead, suspect detained after shooting at downtown Austin protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a shooting at a downtown protest left a man dead Saturday night.

The Austin Police Department said it happened in the 300 block of Congress Avenue around 9:52 p.m.

Officers were out monitoring protesters when shots were fired, according to APD.

A man was then found with a gunshot wound. Medics performed CPR at the scene, but Austin police said the victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died.

According to APD, initial reports said the victim might have been carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when the suspect shot at the victim.

APD said the suspect is detained and is cooperating with officers. Neither the identity of the victim or suspect was released.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to APD, even though Austin-Travis County EMS said emergency calls originally came in for multiple victims.

Live streams of the protests from Hiram Gilberto show the crowd of protesters downtown as shots rang out. The crowd then scatters and screams can be heard. Viewer discretion is advised for that video, as it can be disturbing.

APD said it’s still an early and active investigation and did not release further information.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)