Police say "celebrity" caused rush of people, evacuation and rumors of shots fired at El Paso mall Saturday

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.
(Photo from KTSM and KTSM.com)

EL PASO, Texas — Cielo Vista Mall was evacuated Saturday afternoon following reports of a shooting, according to social media posts by the El Paso Police Department.

According to KTSM.com, police later confirmed no shots were fired, but the mall was evacuated as precaution.

EPPD said in one social media post that “a celebrity at the mall caused a rush of persons and rumor spread of shots fired.”

Police have not named the “celebrity” at this time.

However, KTSM.com reported that YouTube star Danny Duncan was at the mall earlier in the day.

He posted a video with fans outside the mall on his Instagram before police responded to the area.

Crews witnessed police escort his van out of the complex around 5:00 p.m.

Additional EPPD patrol officers and the SWAT team responded to the mall as well.

Police did said if there were any injuries, they were caused by the mad rush.

The mall was reopened following the incident.

(KTSM.com contributed to this report.)

