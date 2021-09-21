Police say man bites security guard’s thumb at Wichita Falls hospital over mask policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday after police said he attacked a security guard at Kell West Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls over the hospital’s COVID-19 mask policy.

Chad Staelens was charged with assault on a public servant, a third degree felony.

According to TexomasHomepage.com, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the hospital around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a disturbance between Staelens and the security guard.



Police said Staelens was told multiple times it was hospital policy to wear a mask inside.

Staelens then continued inside hospital where he was confronted by the security guard again.

Image of Chad Staelens from Wichita County Jail via texomashomepage.com

The guard then put his hands up to keep Staelens from poking him in the face. Staelens then bit the guard’s left thumb, causing it to bleed and exposing the bone.

TexomasHomepage.com said Staelens was convicted of assault in 2018 after police say he grabbed and bent a woman’s thumb back.

(TexomasHomepage.com contributed to this report)