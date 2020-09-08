Police say woman stabbed boyfriend with BBQ fork in Iowa Park RV

IOWA PARK, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in Iowa Park said a 56-year-old woman’s relationship with her boyfriend took a turn for the worse and it ended up with her sticking a barbecue fork in him.

Debra Sutton is charged with aggravated assault of family. Police said they and first responders went to an RV behind a house on West Daisy Street and found a man on a bed with two deep puncture wounds to his chest and blood on his chest and stomach.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and then admitted to the intensive care unit.

At first, police said Sutton told them her boyfriend had fallen and punctured his chest but she was acting nervous and not making sense. Police said they asked her where the knife was and she told them “it wasn’t a knife it was a fork.”

Sutton told police they had been arguing about her boyfriends meth use, and she tried leaving but he wouldn’t let her. She said she used a propane tank to bust out a window in the RV to get out, then realized she could just walk out the driver or passenger door.

Sutton said her boyfriend slapped her, so she grabbed a barbecue fork and waved it, then he put his hands on his chest and said “oh you stabbed me!” Officers said Sutton had no marks on her face.

Police said they found a barbecue fork on the bed under a large bag and microwave. The fork had two prongs that were bent, and dried blood about 2 1/2 inches deep on the prongs.

(Information from TexomasHomepage.com)