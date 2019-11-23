Police searching for suspect in connection to Clovis homicide Friday

CLOVIS, N.M. – The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection to a homicide Friday night.

The crime occurred in the 1300 block of West 8th Street.

Officers were called to scene following a report of shots fired where they found William Romero, 28, with no signs of life.

During the investigation, the Special Operations Unit and Major Crimes Unit identifed Seven Hogues, 34, as a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information relevant to this homicide or the whereabouts of Steven Hogues is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

(MyHighPlains.com helped contribute to this report)