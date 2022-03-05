HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

On Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at approximately 2028 hours, Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 3500 block of North Grimes Street, Permian Toyota, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Upon their arrival, Officers were notified that an unknown suspect broke into the building and stole the keys to possibly three vehicles – one vehicle being a red 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, valued at $78,929. According to the surveillance footage obtained from the business, the suspect entered the Corvette and left the business toward Spears Street.

Around the same time, Officers responded to the 500 block of East Bender, Dollar General, in reference to a Robbery. A suspect entered the store with a small child and attempted to purchase items using a verbal EBT card number. When the clerk advised the suspect that they could not accept payment verbally, the suspect became angry, lunged at the clerk, then forcefully grabbed the items and exited the store. According to surveillance footage obtained by Dollar General, the suspect was seen leaving in the red Corvette reported stolen from Permian Toyota.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect in both the Robbery and the Stolen Vehicle were the same suspect. Officers were able to positively identify the suspect as Andrew Simpson of Hobbs, NM.

A warrant has been issued for Andrew Simpson for the following charges:

Burglary – 4 th Degree Felony

Degree Felony Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle – 4 th Degree Felony

Degree Felony Robbery – 3rd Degree Felony

A review of Andrew’s criminal history revealed he has been arrested for the following criminal offenses: – Failure to Appear (2x)

Battery Against a Household Member (2x)

Aggravated Assault (2x)

Breaking and Entering

Tampering with Evidence

Abuse of a Child

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may also private message us on our Facebook page.

(Press release from the Hobbs Police Department)