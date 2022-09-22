UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on North Loop, Tuesday Sep 20, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Mission Valley officers responded to the shooting call and located the gunshot wound victim sitting in a vehicle, who was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. Investigators found that the victim was sitting in his parked car when approached by the offender who was wearing a clown mask.

In a robbery attempt, the offender pointed a gun at the victim and there was a struggle for the gun before the victim was shot. The victim has been identified only as 38-year-old male.

At approximately 9 p.m. last night officers from the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Taskforce located and arrested 20-year-old Dorian Carlos Reveles, the alleged offender. Reveles was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a charge of aggravated assault and under a bond of $100,000.

An arrest has been made but EPPD has not released the booking photo at this time due to an ongoing investigation.