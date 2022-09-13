HOUSTON (CW39) — Police report that a shooting has happened at Heights High School. CW39 reporter Seth Kovar was in the neighborhood when the call happened and had this LIVE report via social media.

Students on Twitter from inside Heights High School

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers allegedly went room to room to check on students. People in the video could be heard responding to an ‘ok’ as their stuck their thumbs up.

Another alleged video taken from inside a Heights High School classroom by ron, was taken from at a window and the tweet read “you never think it will be your school until it is.”

Police are releasing the students on scene along Columbia and 13th St..

At 1:45 p.m., authorities initially reported that a shooting happened at Heights High School on Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported at that time.

HPD and the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office reported that officers and deputies have gone to the school, located at 413 East 13th Street in the Heights.

Houston Fire Department officials are also on the scene.

Gov. Abbott spoke in Houston as shooting was reported

In the same, hour, at 1:30 p.m., Texas Governor, Greg Abbott spoke in Houston in support of law enforcement. Governor Abbott was joined by Houston Police Officers’ Union (HPOU) President Douglas Griffith and other local officials.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.