Police: Stabbings apparently random in Central Texas city

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Police say a man stabbed four people apparently at random in a Central Texas city, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer.

Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement Tuesday that all four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive.

Walpole hasn’t provided the names of the victims or the 43-year-old man behind the attack. But the chief says the victims appear to be random.

Walpole says the man stabbed a woman on the street, a gas station clerk, a man sitting in a truck and a bystander.

