Police: Stabbings apparently random in Central Texas city

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Police say a man stabbed four people apparently at random in a Central Texas city, running frenetically from one attack to the next, before he was gunned down by a police officer.

Giddings police Chief Haril Walpole said in a statement Tuesday that all four victims in the Monday morning stabbings are expected to survive.

Walpole hasn’t provided the names of the victims or the 43-year-old man behind the attack. But the chief says the victims appear to be random.

Walpole says the man stabbed a woman on the street, a gas station clerk, a man sitting in a truck and a bystander.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar