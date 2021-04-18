Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

This photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Stephen Broderick, 41. Broderick is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday, April 18, 2021, warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect, Stephen Broderick, was considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to continue to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. (Austin Police Department via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area are warning residents that the suspect might take a hostage.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Sunday that the suspect, Stephen Broderick, is considered armed and dangerous.

He asked area residents to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them.

Chacon says Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man.

Police describe Broderick as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and Black.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)

