CONCORD, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child in Texas has been arrested in Vermont.



State police say 43-year-old Kevin Godfrey was taken into custody Friday afternoon at his home in Concord as a fugitive from justice.



State police say Godfrey previously worked for Northeast Kingdom Human Services as a mental health case worker and was embedded with the Vermont State Police’s St. Johnsbury Barracks.



The agency said his access to state facilities was revoked in December after state police learned of an active investigation by police in San Angelo, Texas.



Godfrey had worked at the barracks since December 2020.

