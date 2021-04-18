Police: Texas man allegedly crashed Indiana State Police car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on a warrant in Texas allegedly stole and crashed an Indiana State Police car after a high-speed chase.

Police say a state trooper in Indianapolis stopped the man on Interstate 69 around 4 p.m. on Saturday. After a struggle, the man took the officer’s patrol car and crashed it.

Police say the man was initially driving a car stolen in Illinois.

The man was identified as Phillip Lane Hurley Jr.

According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Department in Houston he has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say he’ll be formally arrested and charged.