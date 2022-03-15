HOUSTON (KETK) – One man is in custody for firing shots in the air at a Houston restaurant and was then taken down by two UFC fighters, per local police.

The shooting was at the Ra Sushi restaurant in western Houston around 11:30 p.m., according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The report states that the man pulled out a gun and shot it in the air inside the restaurant. There were about 50 people inside at the time of the shooting.

Police say the man was taken down by a pair of UFC fighters, who happened to be eating there with two women when the shots rang out.

Officers said that no injuries were reported from the shooting. The report said the shooter, whose name has not yet been released, had drugs on him.

The alleged shooter is facing several charges, including possession of a stolen gun.