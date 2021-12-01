Woman says she was forced to live in shed, have sex with stepfather in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Wichita Falls man was jailed on a $100,000 bond after his stepdaughter reported he sexually assaulted her and locked her in a shed behind his house.

According to court records, the victim came forward in August and charges were recently filed against the suspect, Michael Polvado, for aggravated sexual assault, TexomasHomepage.com reported.

The stepdaughter told authorities the assaults began in April 2019, occurred every Monday through Friday morning and sometimes on weekends for a year.

The victim quoted her stepfather as saying gang members told him to have sex with her or they would kill her mother.

The stepdaughter later moved out for about two months, but the stepfather and the victim’s mother made her move back and live in the shed.

TexomasHomepage.com said the victim showed police text messages where she and her stepfather lied to the mother about the gang forcing him to sexually assault her.

Police later questioned the mother, who told them gang members threatened her with guns. She did not know the name of the gang members or the gang. She said the stepfather was only trying to protect them. The mother admitted she never called police or took any measures to protect the family.

When police questioned the stepfather, he told them he had consensual sex with the victim when she turned 18 because she asked him.

He said she told him people were threatening her and her family, but he never saw any evidence of threats.

