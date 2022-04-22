MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say she was bitten by two dogs on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a 10-year-old female relative on Leal Street in Mission on Thursday around 3:41 p.m.

Police responded and located the woman covered with blood with several bite marks from pitbull dogs owned by the woman.

The woman, identified as Maria Racheal Perez, was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. The dogs were taken into custody by animal control.

An autopsy has been ordered for Perez’s death.

This is a breaking story. More information will be released when it is available.