HOBBS. N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday September 8th, 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 3901 W. Millen, the Zia Park Hotel and Casino, after calls were received of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Hobbs Police Department learned that Erica Martinez was forced into a silver Chrysler 300 by Jonathan Zaragoza. The Zia Park Hotel and Casino provided valuable assistance, and the video surveillance and screenshots from the casino were shared on social media, which led to Erica’s identification.

It was learned that Jonathan Zaragoza was in the Carlsbad, NM area in the silver Chrysler 300. In coordination with the Carlsbad Police Department, both Erica Martinez and Jonathan Zaragoza were located at about 9:00 pm on Saturday September 10th, 2022. Erica was found to be in good health.

Erica is being interviewed by Hobbs Police Department Detectives and criminal charges against Zaragoza are pending the completion of this investigation.

The Hobbs Police Department would like to thank everyone who shared the information about Erica’s abduction and assisted in her location. In these types of cases, community involvement can be essential in the safe location of the individual.

