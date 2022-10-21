AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning.

The project said it surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters in Texas from Oct. 7-17, and the numbers came out 54% to 43% favoring Abbott.

Last month’s Texas Politics Projects poll showed Abbott with only a five-point lead. That was the closest the two candidates were since February in polls done by this particular organization.

Aside from Abbott and O’Rourke, Green Party Candidate Delilah Barrios and Libertarian Mark Tippets each earned 1% support, while 2% said they would vote for someone else.

Here’s a breakdown of the poll results for other major Texas races.

Lieutenant Governor : Incumbent Dan Patrick leads Democratic challenger Mike Collier 51%-36%.

: Incumbent Dan Patrick leads Democratic challenger Mike Collier 51%-36%. Attorney General : Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton leads Democrat Rochelle Garza 51%-37%.

: Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton leads Democrat Rochelle Garza 51%-37%. Comptroller of Public Accounts : Two-term incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar leads Democrat Janet Dudding 47%-35%.

: Two-term incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar leads Democrat Janet Dudding 47%-35%. Agriculture Commissioner: Incumbent Sid Miller leads Democrat Susan Hayes 51%-39%.

Incumbent Sid Miller leads Democrat Susan Hayes 51%-39%. Land Commissioner: Republican State Senator Dawn Buckingham leads Democrat Jay Kelberg 47%-36%.

Among 11 issues, the voters surveyed said border security, the state economy and abortion were the topics most important to them. You can read more findings from the poll online.

This October poll from Texas Politics Project has a margin of error of +/- 2.83.