Portales couple indicted, charged with stealing over $100,000 in furniture and home decor

PORTALES, N.M. — A Portales, New Mexico couple was indicted on various charges including larceny and possession of stolen property, according to a release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the release, Darius Vonschriltz, 25, was charged with Larceny over $20,000, Possession of Stolen Property over $20,000, Tampering with Evidence and seven counts of Disposing of Stolen Property. Kekoa Vonschriltz, 25, was charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $20,000.

Darius was employed at an Ashley Furniture Store in Portales when it was determined that he had stolen over $100,000 in furniture and home decor from the store between June 2019 and March of 2020, according to the release. About $60,000 worth of property from Ashley Furniture were found in the home and storage unit of the two men.

Darius faces 32 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts, and Kekoa faces nine years in prison if convicted, according to the release.

Read the release by the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office below:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that today a Roosevelt Grand Jury indicted Darius Vonschriltz, age 25, of Las Cruces, NM, on charges of Larceny over $20,000, Possession of Stolen Property over $20,000; Tampering with Evidence and 7 counts of Disposing of Stolen Property. Kekoa Vonschriltz, age 25, also of Las Cruces, was indicted on Possession of Stolen Property over $20,000.

The charges stem from a time period between June of 2019 and March of 2020, in which the Darius Vonschriltz is alleged to have stolen furniture and home décor from the Ashley Furniture Store in Portales, NM where he was employed. It was determined Darius Vonschriltz had stolen over $100,000 in property from the store. Approximately $60,000 worth of Ashley furniture was located in the home and storage unit of Darius and Kekoa Vonschriltz (an ENMU police officer at the time). Kekoa Vonschriltz was indicted for possessing the stolen property in the couple’s home and storage unit.

Darius Vonschriltz faces 32 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Kekoa Vonschiltz faces 9 years in prison if convicted. The Defendants will be arraigned within the next two weeks.