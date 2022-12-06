PORTALES, N.M. — Portales Junior High will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the week, as announced Tuesday by the school system, “due to the number of staff and student illnesses.”

“All students will receive a packet that will need to be completed and turned in to their first-period teacher on Monday, December 12,” Portales Municipal School District said.

The Eastern New Mexico News quoted Superintendent Johnnie Cain Tuesday as saying there was “a high number of respiratory illnesses, flu, strep, and even COVID throughout the city and county.”

The News also quoted Cain as saying evening events would continue.

Anyone with questions was encouraged to contact the Junior High office at 575-356-7045.