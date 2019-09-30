Portales man found guilty in 2018 murder

PORTALES, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.



Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on Friday, September 27, 2019, Gerardo Marquez, age 36, of Portales, NM, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder. The Roosevelt County jury deliberated a little over 30 minutes before returning their guilty verdict.

On April 19, 2018, Erika Zamorano, age 32, was found dead inside her Portales residence from a single gunshot wound to the head. Family members had become concerned because she failed to pick her children up from school that day. Zamorano and Marquez had been in an intimate relationship. The New Mexico State Police arrested Marquez the following morning in Clovis, NM, after spotting his truck. Inside the truck investigators found a .45 caliber round and a handgun with a matching print of Marquez’s right little finger on the magazine. At the police station, Officers discovered another bullet in Marquez’s sock that matched the caliber used in the murder. During trial testimony, forensic lab analysts from the New Mexico State Crime Laboratory testified concerning fingerprints and ballistics evidence tying Marquez to the murder weapon. An eye witness who was present also testified that he heard a gunshot from inside the residence while Marquez and Erika were inside the house.

The Honorable Donna J. Mowrer presided over the week-long trial and ordered that sentencing be held at a later date. Marquez has been in custody since his April 20, 2018 arrest, faces 16 years in prison. The crime includes a one-year enhancement for the use of a firearm, and it is classified as a serious violent offense which means Marquez will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Jake Boazman, Deputy District Attorney, and Quentin Ray, Deputy District Attorney prosecuted the case for the State. Marquez was represented by criminal defense attorney, Daniel Lindsey, of Clovis, NM.

For more information, please contact the District Attorney's Office at 575-769-2246.



