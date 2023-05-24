PORTALES, N.M. — Monty Porter, 58, of Portales was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after he was found guilty of Battery of a Family Member, Criminal Damage to Property and Interference of Communications, according to a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The press release said authorities were sent to a residence in the 300 block of South Roosevelt Road O for a “battery.” Officers found the victim bleeding from “multiple lacerations on her face and neck,” according to the press release.

The incident happened after the victim returned home from a trip and Porter started to “yell and fight with her,” according to the release. The release also said Porter pushed the victim into a wire shelf and caused cuts to her face and neck.

The victim tried to leave but Porter took her phone and keys and left in the victim’s car. The victim fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911, according to the press release.

According to the release, Porter was also sentenced to two and a half years of supervised probation in addition to being incarcerated.