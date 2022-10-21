ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man pleaded guilty in New Mexico Federal Court to “Production of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct,” according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

According to the release, 37-year-old Portales resident Augustin Gallegos pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 to “Production of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaging in Sexually Explicit Conduct.”

Officials said in the release that between March 31, 2018, and May 16, 2019, Gallegos allegedly “persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced” a 9-year-old child to participate in “sexually explicit conduct” to produce child pornography. Officials allegedly found images on a memory card inside a Sony Cybershot digital camera.

Officials said Gallegos will remain in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023. The release said that Gallegos faces 18 to 23 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender.