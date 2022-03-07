PORTALES, New Mexico — The Portales Police Department said Sunday that it was looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
PPD said the vehicle is a white, four-door car.
The car was traveling westbound on 18th Street between Avenue H and Avenue I when it struck a juvenile, PPD said.
According a Facebook post, the victim is a 12-year-old boy who was struck while he was leaving church.
The Facebook post said the boy was in a coma and on a ventilator.
Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to contact the Portales Police Department.