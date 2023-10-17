PORTALES, N.M. — The 50th annual Peanut Valley Festival in Portales is set to take place on October 21 and 22 at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, the Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

Karl Terry, Roosevelt County Chamber Executive Director, said in a press release the 2023 festival will feature local band Randy Chavez y Sol and La Casita Elementary School’s Baile Folklorico group.

The Chamber said the festival is all about arts and crafts, but the name and the flavor pay homage to the area’s heritage of growing and processing peanuts. The festival will feature more than 100 vendors, which include native American pottery, candles, cutlery and fine art.

Hampton Farms, Walmart, Wheeler Mortuary, Xcel Energy, LP Insurance Agency, U.S. Bank, DWI Task Force, ENMU and Western Commerce Bank are sponsoring the festival.

The festival was set to take place on Saturday, October 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.