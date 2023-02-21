AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kempner police are investigating a “potential explosive device” a person said they found in a box of items purchased at a garage sale.

Kempner police chief Eddie Rodriguez met the person just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner, which is in Lampasas County and less than 20 miles west of Killeen.

“The citizen stated they had purchased a box of miscellaneous items at a garage sale and became concerned with one of them,” a release said, adding the person gave it to the Chief who “determined it was a potential explosive device.”

Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal Teams are all responding, the release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.