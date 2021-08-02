Powerball® and Lotto Texas® to add third weekly drawing Aug. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Lottery Commission:

Mondays are about to get better for Texas Lottery® players! Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball® and Lotto

Texas® will be drawn every Monday, joining Wednesdays and Saturdays on the games’ traditional draw

schedules. The game play, game odds, prizes and costs to play Powerball and Lotto Texas will remain the same. Ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22. Drawings for both games will be broadcast each draw night at 10:12 p.m. CT at www.texaslottery.com. Texas Two Step®, Cash Five®, All or Nothing™, Pick 3™ plus FIREBALL and Daily 4™ plus FIREBALL will remain in the Night Draw lineup on Mondays.

“We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Along with these updates, we expect to see an increase in the number of prizes awarded on an annual basis. These additional draw days will also help the Texas Lottery increase sales for both games, which most importantly generates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas.”



To prepare for the new three-drawings per week schedule, a multi-draw stepdown for both games went into effect on Wednesday, July 21 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 21. Players that choose the multi-draw option when purchasing Powerball and Lotto Texas tickets during the stepdown period are limited on the number of draws that can be purchased in advance until Aug. 22 when sales for the Aug. 23 drawings begin. The current Powerball and Lotto Texas playslips will continue to be accepted once the draw schedule changes go into effect.



Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize prize with two other winners.





Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000. The most recent Lotto Texas jackpot winner was a Longview resident, who claimed a $5 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the drawing held on June 5, 2021. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an estimated annuitized $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $70 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $162 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.



The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.texaslottery.com.



