Luckiest Powerball numbers you should never choose, others to avoid

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Powerball jackpot continues to increase after no winners Christmas Day drawing. The prize is now $685 million-dollars for today’s drawing.

Winners could choose to take their money through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year. If you play and keep feeling unlucky, new research reveals what numbers you should avoid for tonight’s drawing or altogether. Others you SHOULD consider selecting …

These are the Powerball numbers you should never choose

Experts at CSGO gambling site CSGOluck.com analyzed the most and least commonly drawn numbers in Powerball since 2015 to determine the luckiest and unluckiest numbers, as well as those that are most overdue.

The notoriously unlucky number 13 has been drawn the LEAST out of all other numbers in all draws since 2015

61 is revealed to be the luckiest number, drawn 90 times since 2015

New research has revealed the main numbers that are drawn the most, with 61 taking the top spot.

It’s not surprising that so many people take their chances with participating in Powerball looking at the huge jackpots. while it is impossible to predict what the numbers of each draw will be, it is interesting to see a recurrence of certain numbers over the years. Spokesperson for CSGOluck.com

Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games in the U.S., with 181 million players each year. Upon purchasing a ticket, players pick five main numbers between 1 and 69 and one ‘Powerball number’ between 1 and 26. There were over 950 draws between 2015 to 2023.

CSGOluck found out which are the luckiest and unluckiest numbers in the Powerball main draw: