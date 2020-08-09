Pregnant Sunray woman hit by drunk driver shares her tragic story in hopes to save a life

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One area family is finding purpose in a tragedy.

On Thursday, July 30, Ronna Mayfield from Sunray, was driving on State Highway 152 east of Dumas when DPS said 55-year-old Liborio Almanza, hit her head-on.

DPS reports show that Almanza was intoxicated at the time. He was arrested for intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

(Photo from MyHighPlains.com; Courtesy: Bobby Mayfield)

Mayfield was flown to Northwest Texas Hospital for her injuries. While at the hospital a doctor discovered that Ronna’s unborn baby’s heart had stopped beating.

Ronna said the baby died because of that wreck. KAMR Local 4’s Crystal Martinez spoke with Mayfield and her husband. They said they hope their message about their tragedy can prevent it from happening, again.

“Don’t do it. It’s not worth it,” Ronna Mayfield, stated.

That is the message Ronna and her husband are trying to relay after they say their unborn baby was killed when Ronna was hit head-on by a drunk driver.

According to Ronna she remembers it all vividly.

(Photo from MyHighPlains.com; Courtesy: Bobby Mayfield)

“I was screaming that I needed help and three men came to my rescue. I was telling them that I’m hurt, I need my husband, I need a doctor and I remember telling them that I was pregnant,” Ronna explained.

“When I got there they had just loaded her in the ambulance. I look over on my right and see law enforcement doing a field sobriety test on a guy,” Bobby Mayfield, stated.

There was glass in Ronna’s eye, lacerations on her arms, her knee and ankle required surgery, but before surgery, they had to discuss Ronna’s, unborn baby.

“We get in the room and Dr. Wesley said I’m sorry to inform you but the baby didn’t make it. That’s when the nightmare started,” Bobby said.

The Mayfield’s had to say goodbye to the baby they had not yet gotten to meet, Laikken Frances Mayfield.

(Photo from MyHighPlains.com; Courtesy: Bobby Mayfield)

“I just want people to know her name because I want them to think of her before they make the decision that this man made,” Ronna explained.

The decision to get behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated is something the Mayfield’s say should never happen.

“It doesn’t seem like a big deal until it happens to you. I never thought something like this would happen but my life changed and my wife’s life changed in an instant,” Bobby stated.

The Mayfield’s said they want Laikken’s life to not be in vain and hope that by sharing their story they will save at least one life.

We have called the DA in Moore County to see if any charges have been filed and have not yet heard back.

DPS does not recognize an unborn child as an occupant since they are not occupying a space in the vehicle.

The Mayfield’s said they will be burying baby Laikken once Ronna is released from the hospital.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)