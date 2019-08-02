Presidio Border Patrol agent treats pregnant Honduran woman in distress

PRESIDIO, Texas (KTSM) – A pregnant Honduran immigrant is now safe after she was treated by a Border Patrol agent in Presidio last week.

According to a news release, the woman became distressed last Thursday shortly after she crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Officials say the agent, a certified emergency medical technician, collected her vital signs and delivered intravenous treatment.

The woman was taken to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas to receive additional medical care.

According to the release, the woman was later determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and was processed according to immigration laws.