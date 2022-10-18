CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m.

It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus.

Witnesses say there may have been some injuries to the occupants in the car, as well as the driver of the bus, but that information has not been confirmed.

An unknown number of prisoners were aboard the bus during the crash and have since been picked up by another TDCJ vehicle.

This article will be updated if additional information is released.