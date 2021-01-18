‘Pro-Nazi’ flyers left outside Abilene homes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several flyers containing ‘pro-Nazi’ propaganda were left outside homes in Abilene overnight.

Police say the flyers were placed at several homes by 14First the Foundation – a group out of Spokane, Washington. They describe themselves as a “pro-white” organization “fighting for the white race.”

The flyers circulated around one northeast neighborhood Monday included a picture of a swastika, as well as text attacking Martin Luther King, Jr. and President-elect Joe Biden.

A social media post from police says that, “although this material could be troubling to citizens, you should simply throw it away.”

However, anyone who is aware of a specific threat is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

