Professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes

HOUSTON (WFLA/CNN) – A Texas Southern University professor is getting major kudos for the kindness he showed to one of his students.

Ebony Greenfield is pursuing a masters degree while juggling the duties of being a full-time mom. She says she’s getting that degree for the benefit of her 1-month-old son, Carter.

Not only did the professor allow it — he even held the child while lecturing so the new mom could take notes.

Greenfield thought shed be able to handle this semester and had already registered for classes however, Carter had other plans and came into this world months early.

“But at 20 weeks I was having contractions they were every three to five minutes apart, and the doctors wanted me to go and give birth to him.”

The early pregnancy created a new dilemma for Greenfield.

“The teachers don’t say you just know don’t bring your kids to class. I think it’s just kind of a thing you just know you don’t bring your kids to class,” Greenfield said.

After waiting weeks to jump back in to her studies, Greenfield decided to take Carter to a film writing lecture.

“It was like ok I’ve had the baby I can go back and I’ve been waiting weeks and weeks to you know jump back in and yesterday, I was like you know what – I’m going to go,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield struggled to take notes and listen and that’s when Dr. Tyrone Dixon stepped to hold the child during the lecture so she could take notes.

“I was amazed. Are you serious? This doesn’t happen. Teachers don’t hold kids but he did,” Greenfield said.

Doctor Dixon took notice and cradled Carter in his arms and the lesson went on.

“I just had to hold that baby and give her an opportunity to take in what we were talking about,” Professor Dixon said.

Dixon says educators need to lift up their students.

“What that says to me, they’re determined. They’re focused. They’re ready to get it by any means necessary. I feel like its my duty to support that,” Dixon said.

The lesson in this lullaby — a loving hand can last a lifetime.

“I actually went home and cried. I was full of joy,” Greenfield said.

Dixon says teachers should keep an open mind about their students’ life circumstances and look for a way to reach them.