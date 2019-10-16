Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is already one of nine states where residents don’t have to pay personal income tax and come November, voters will get to decide if they want to make it harder for the state to implement one.

On Nov. 5, Texans will see Prop 4 on their ballot, which reads “the constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.” During the 86th Legislature, lawmakers passed House Joint Resolution 38 and argued it would keep Texas’ economy strong.

“The lack of an individual income tax is part of the low-tax, pro-growth approach that has fueled the state’s robust economic expansion,” the bill analysis reads. “Texas has become a prime place for families and businesses to relocate in large part due to the absence of such a tax. Introducing an individual income tax would disincentivize savings, investment, productivity, job creation and economic growth in the state.”

However, those against Prop 4 say it is unnecessary because the Texas Constitution already sets requirements to get majority voter approval for creating an individual income tax.

“The Texas Constitution requires that revenue from an individual income tax be used to cut school property taxes and fund education,” the bill’s analysis reads. “Under an individual income tax, all but the wealthiest Texans would pay less in taxes. The potential benefits of an individual income tax should not be foreclosed through a short-sighted constitutional amendment.”