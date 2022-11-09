SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo will become a “sanctuary city of the unborn” after citizens voted the proposal into an ordinance during the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

With 13,180 San Angelo residents voting for Proposition A, which outlaws performing, aiding or abetting an abortion in the city limits, the city will usher in the new ordinance once the election is certified. The Tom Green County Elections Office shared that the election will be certified in the third week of November.

This proposition to make the City of San Angelo a “sanctuary city of the unborn” has been deliberated since an initiating committee approached San Angelo city officials in November 2021. In February of 2022, this committee was able to collect sufficient signatures, further pushing City Council to move forward with the next steps.

During a San Angelo City Council meeting on Aug. 16, 2022 Mayor Brenda Gunter and the City Council approved a special election to be held on Nov. 8 regarding San Angelo becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn”.