Proposed teacher raises would make New Mexico competitive

FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., July 29, 2021. Grisham wants to make teacher salaries the highest among neighboring states. Tapping into a glut of oil and gas tax revenue, the state is proposing raising educator salaries by between 7% and 20%, depending on their role and level of experience, at a cost of around $275 million. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File )

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to make New Mexico teacher salaries the highest among neighboring states.



Tapping into a glut of oil and gas tax revenue, she’s proposing raising educator salaries anywhere from 7% to 20%, depending on their role and level of experience.



The cost would be around $275 million.



Minimum salaries for entry-level teachers would increase from $41,000 to $50,000.



In Texas, starting salaries average around $44,500.



However, New Mexico legislators worry that Lujan Grisham’s proposal won’t be enough to stem the state’s teacher shortage.