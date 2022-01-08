Proposed teacher raises would make New Mexico competitive

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to make New Mexico teacher salaries the highest among neighboring states.
Tapping into a glut of oil and gas tax revenue, she’s proposing raising educator salaries anywhere from 7% to 20%, depending on their role and level of experience.
The cost would be around $275 million.
Minimum salaries for entry-level teachers would increase from $41,000 to $50,000.
In Texas, starting salaries average around $44,500.
However, New Mexico legislators worry that Lujan Grisham’s proposal won’t be enough to stem the state’s teacher shortage.
