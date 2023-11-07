AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans voted on a proposition to allow property tax exemptions for operating childcare facilities in the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election.

The Associated Press projected Texas Proposition 2, which stems from S.J.R. 64, would pass. The proposition establishes a property tax exemption based on the appraised value of a child care facility. The exemption must be at least 50% of the property’s appraised value.

Background

Since the pandemic, several federal COVID-19 relief programs were instilled to keep citizens and businesses afloat, such as the child care industry. Many of those programs have or are set to expire.

Cynthia McCollum, the executive director of Open Door Preschools, emphasized that the schools she managed depended “enormously” on the pandemic relief money.

“The only reason we were able to keep to open was because of the support and the funding that came through the state to us,” McCollum said. “But even with all of that, like I said, we had to close a school.”

Proposition 2 is aimed at giving some relief to childcare facilities to alleviate some of the financial burdens that are often passed on to families in the form of higher tuition.

“Any cost savings that we can get can either be put toward our staffing costs to either pay higher wages or hire more teachers,” McCollum said.

BriTanya Brown, a community organizer with Childcare Changemakers, also illustrated Proposition 2 is a step in the right direction, especially with the rising costs of living.

“Many families can’t afford to pay for their child care, but they know that they need it to work,” said Brown.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation curated a report that finds that child care issues result in a loss of $9.4 billion per year in Texas.

Texans voted on various constitutional amendments, such as Proposition 2, on Nov. 7 in the constitutional amendment election.