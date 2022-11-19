AMARILLLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently celebrated the opening its new Purina Nutrition Center.

According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, the center gives veterinary students a way to experience a variety of pet food options, ensuring they understand optimal nutrition for their patients while making sure the school’s animals are receiving proper nutrition.

“Optimal nutrition is so important to health,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine in the press release. “We are so very thankful for the generosity of Purina. The Purina Nutrition Center allows us to provide even greater level of excellence of care at our school. It also serves as an important educational asset for our students as they learn various nutritional strategies in disease management and health promotion.”

The Purina Nutrition Center has abundant pet-food organizers and dispensers with the capacity to house sufficient product to support the needs of the school, the university said.

“Purina is a great friend of veterinary medicine,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs in the press release. “Their products serve the health needs of pets across the world. We truly appreciate their willingness to place a nutrition center at our school. This will serve as a focal point for students as they navigate all the pet food choices they have for various health conditions.”

This center will play a vital role in advancing optimal nutritional care for the dogs and cats housed on campus, which further promotes Texas Tech’s Vet School as a national leader in veterinary medicine.

“Nutrition is a fundamental part of pet health, for healthy pets and pets needing veterinary care,” said Lauren Stump, veterinary communications manager at Purina in the press release. “The partnership between Purina and Texas Tech highlights the school’s commitment to the nutrition education of their students and the nutrition knowledge of future veterinarians.”

The Purina Nutrition Center is located in the west wing of the school’s Amarillo campus.