Pursuit, crash, drug arrest in Navarro County

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas – A traffic violation in Navarro County turns into a pursuit, a crash, a drug bust, and an arrest.

On Sunday, a Navarro County deputy seized drugs, a handgun, drug paraphernalia and cash during the course of an investigation which began on W Highway 31 – near Dawson – with an observed traffic violation.

The suspect vehicle was speeding 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, which later turned into a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle becoming involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident in Retreat, near Corsicana.

A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle – in which a handgun, marijuana, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, a vacuum sealer and $1,000 in cash was found.

The driver was placed into custody for evading arrest/detention with motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana over five pounds, under 50 pounds; and unlawful carry of weapon.

This case remains under investigation, and additional charges could be filed.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office