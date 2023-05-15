AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a pedestrian crash in south Amarillo that left one person dead on Sunday evening.

APD detailed that at 7:56 p.m. on Sunday evening, police were called to the area of Buccola Avenue and Nick Street on a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

According to APD, 57-year-old Wayland Jay Claxton was working on the boat and “became trapped under the boat trailer” during the crash. Claxton, APD reported, died as a result of the his injuries that occurred in the crash.

Police further reported that a 19-year-old woman was driving a silver SUV and hit a boat that was parked on the side of the street.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office detailed on Facebook on Monday that Claxton, who died on Sunday evening after he was hit by an SUV while working on his boat, was a sergeant for the agency and served with “distinction.”

“Jay was the type of person that would show up any time of the day or night if you needed help,” Sheriff Christopher Forbis said in the post. “Jay Claxton was a long time personal friend and I will miss him greatly.”

The post concluded, “There are no words to express the depth of loss we are all feeling at the Sheriff’s Office.