Reforms to Texas’ energy grid begin moving after blackout

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, lawmakers listen as Bill Magness, President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, in Austin, Texas. Power plants in Texas that froze up during February’s winter storm that killed more than 100 people would face new weatherization mandates under legislation advancing closer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Proposed overhauls of Texas’ power grid that buckled during February’s deadly winter storm are moving through the state legislature.

Some of the reforms passed Tuesday in the Texas Capitol include new oversight and mandates that power plants prepare for more extreme weather.

More than 100 people died in subfreezing weather in Texas as widespread blackouts spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

Many families went without water and heat for days with no indication of when the power might be restored.